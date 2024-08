2024 Kenosha County Fair: Sheep show results

The Kenosha County Fair Sheep show was held Thursday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Here are the results of the judging:

Champion ewe of each breed

Hampshire: Brooke Linneman

Suffolk: Owen Glas

Crossbred Brooke Linneman

Dorset Advantage Jillian Burdick

Champion Ewe overall — Brooke Linneman

Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs — Brooke LInneman

Reserve Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs — Mattaline Konrad

Champion Market Lamb

Shropshire — Melanis Monson

Hampshire — Natalie Konrad

Suffolk — Cecelia Bradley

Natural Colored — Brooke Linneman

Oxford — Mattaline Konrad

Dorset — Cierra Peleberg

ALl Other Breeds Purbred — Cierra Peleberg

Crossbred — Caden Warren

Reserve Champion Market Lamb

Hampshire — Jillian Burdick

Suffolk — Alivia Monson

Oxford — Reese Woolard

All Other Breeds Purebred — Mattaline Konrad

Crossbred — Brooke Linneman

Sheep showmanship

Overall grand champion — Caden Warren

Reserve Champion — Brooke Linneman

Junior showmanship: First Natalie Konrad, second Melanie Monson,, third Owen Glas.

Intermediate showmanship: First Jillian Burdick, Reese Woolard, Alivia Monson, Mattaline Konrad.

Senior Showmanship: First Cierra Perleberg, second Brooke Linneman, third Cecelia Bradley, fourth Caden Warren.

Overall showman Jillian Burdick