2024 Kenosha County Fair: Schedule for Sunday

Aug 18th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Here is the schedule for Sunday at the Kenosha County Fair:

  • Hours 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Midway Open Noon-7 p.m. Wristband Special: Noon-7 p.m. $30.
  • 11 a.m. Parade through the Fairgrounds
  • Noon Cookies & Crowns with the Fairest of the Fair, east of Poultry Barn
  • 1 p.m. Small Animal Livestock Auction – Show & Sale Arena
  • 1 p.m. International Demolition Derby – Grandstands
  • 2 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – K-9 Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
  • 4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – K-9 Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
  • 7 p.m. 2024Fair Closes
  • Creekside Stage: Noon, Doo Wop Jukebox. 3:30 p.m. Class of ’62.

