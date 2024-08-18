2024 Kenosha County Fair: Club scrapbook and fish casting contest merit awards

Aug 18th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Here are some additional merit awards from the Kenosha County Fair:

Club Scrapbook — Salem Pioneers 4-H Club

Fish Casting Contest — Joshua Ellis, Logan Larson, Owen Niccolai, Carly Corelli

