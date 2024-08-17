2024 Kenosha County Fair: Saturday’s schedule

Here is the schedule for Saturday at the Kenosha County Fair:

Hours 8 a.m.-Midnight

Midway Open Noon – 11 p.m. Wristband Specials: Noon to 5 p.m. Noon $25 or noon to 11 p.m. $30.

10:30 a.m. Fairest of the Fair Crowning – Creekside Stage

Noon Amateur Home Brew Competition Results – The Barrel Room

1p.m. Large Animal Livestock Auction – Show & Sale Arena

4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – Taser Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn

6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – Taser Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn

6:45 p.m. Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series Racing/Roger Iles Tribute – Grandstands ($15.00 admission fee ages 12 and older)

7 p.m. Pie Auction! Public Welcome – Show & Sale Arena

Creekside Stage: 10 a.m. Aidna J Music, noon Justus, 3:15 p.m. Mariachi Nuevo Mexico, 8:30 p.m. The Now.