2024 Kenosha County Fair: Saturday’s schedule

Here is the schedule for Saturday at the Kenosha County Fair:
- Hours 8 a.m.-Midnight
- Midway Open Noon – 11 p.m. Wristband Specials: Noon to 5 p.m. Noon $25 or noon to 11 p.m. $30.
- 10:30 a.m. Fairest of the Fair Crowning – Creekside Stage
- Noon Amateur Home Brew Competition Results – The Barrel Room
- 1p.m. Large Animal Livestock Auction – Show & Sale Arena
- 4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – Taser Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
- 6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – Taser Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
- 6:45 p.m. Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series Racing/Roger Iles Tribute – Grandstands ($15.00 admission fee ages 12 and older)
- 7 p.m. Pie Auction! Public Welcome – Show & Sale Arena
- Creekside Stage: 10 a.m. Aidna J Music, noon Justus, 3:15 p.m. Mariachi Nuevo Mexico, 8:30 p.m. The Now.