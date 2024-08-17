2024 Kenosha County Fair: Poultry show results

Here are results of judging at the Kenosha County Fair poultry show, which was held Thursday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:
Grand Champion Turkey: Mason Rehberg
Reserve Champion Turkey: Maryn Wasley
Grand Champion Duck: Adaline Mickewicz
Reserve Champion Duck: Maxwell Frank
Grand Champion Goose: Brooke Linneman
Reserve Champion Goose: Brooke Linneman
Grand Champion Large Fowl: Evan Kerkman
Reserve Champion Large Fowl: Emmalyn Hannah
Grand Champion Bantam Chicken: Ian Kerkman
Reserve Champion Bantam Chicken: Ian Kerkman
Grand Champion Pigeon: Emmalyn Hannah
Reserve Champion Pigeon: Emmalyn Hannah
Poultry Showmanship
Novice — 1st: Maryn Wasley, 2nd: Oliver Terry, 3rd: Sawyer Thelen, 4th: Matthew Best
Beginner — 1st: Issac Fleege, 2nd: Anabella Corelli
Junior — 1st: Elizabeth Barton, 2nd: Philip Terry, 3rd: Ethen Koraczyk, 4th: Adalin Wasley
Senior — 1st: Emmalyn Hannah, 2nd: Ian Kerkman, 3rd: Evan Kerkman, 4th: Alex Hannah
Champion Showman: Emmalyn Hannah
Other
Knowledge Showman: Emmalyn Hannah
Best of Show: Ian Kerkman
Reserve of Show: Evan Kerkman