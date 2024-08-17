2024 Kenosha County Fair: Poultry show results

Here are results of judging at the Kenosha County Fair poultry show, which was held Thursday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:

Grand Champion Turkey: Mason Rehberg

Reserve Champion Turkey: Maryn Wasley

Grand Champion Duck: Adaline Mickewicz

Reserve Champion Duck: Maxwell Frank

Grand Champion Goose: Brooke Linneman

Reserve Champion Goose: Brooke Linneman

Grand Champion Large Fowl: Evan Kerkman

Reserve Champion Large Fowl: Emmalyn Hannah

Grand Champion Bantam Chicken: Ian Kerkman

Reserve Champion Bantam Chicken: Ian Kerkman

Grand Champion Pigeon: Emmalyn Hannah

Reserve Champion Pigeon: Emmalyn Hannah

Poultry Showmanship

Novice — 1st: Maryn Wasley, 2nd: Oliver Terry, 3rd: Sawyer Thelen, 4th: Matthew Best

Beginner — 1st: Issac Fleege, 2nd: Anabella Corelli

Junior — 1st: Elizabeth Barton, 2nd: Philip Terry, 3rd: Ethen Koraczyk, 4th: Adalin Wasley

Senior — 1st: Emmalyn Hannah, 2nd: Ian Kerkman, 3rd: Evan Kerkman, 4th: Alex Hannah

Champion Showman: Emmalyn Hannah

Other

Knowledge Showman: Emmalyn Hannah

Best of Show: Ian Kerkman

Reserve of Show: Evan Kerkman