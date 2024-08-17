2024 Kenosha County Fair: Kaelie Billingsley is 2025 Fairest of the Fair

From left: First runner up Alexander Hannah, 2025 Fairest of the Fair Kaelie Billingsley, 2025 Fair Royalty Jadyn Eisenbraun.

Kaelie Billingsley of Bristol was named the Fairest of the Fair for the 2025 Kenosha County Fair at the fairgrounds in Wilmot Saturday morning.

Billingsley’s term will start Jan. 1, 2025 and continue through next yea’s fair and through the state fairest completion in January 2026.

Also selected as Fair Royalty was Jadyn Eisenbraun of Paddock Lake. Billingsley and Eisenbraun will together represent the fair at various events next year.

The third finalist was Alexander Hannah of Bristol.

Billingsley is a Westosha Central High School graduate. She will be attending University of Wisconsin-Platteville to study animal science and is planning to be a large animal veterinarian.