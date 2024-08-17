2024 Kenosha County Fair: Friday pedal tractor pull results and coverage (PHOTOS)

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull held Friday at the 2024 Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.

Ages 5&6

1st Place – Mykelti Frank

2nd Place – Logan Feivor

3rd Place – Heidi Cavanaugh

4th Place – Brynn Rossi

Ages 7&8

1st Place – Olin Wierzba

2nd Place – Penelope Tessema

3rd Place – Carson Myers

4th Place – Finley Mueller

Ages 9&10

1st Place – Elijah Fleishman

2nd Place – Dylan Moehrke

3rd Place – Eve Toedter

4th Place – Ashton Cooper

Ages 11&12

1st Place – Hank Wierzba

2nd Place – Elyn Wierzba

3rd Place – Cash Cooper

4th Place – Tyler Epping

13&Older

1st Place – Kenny Monson

2nd Place – Alex Gerlach

3rd Place – Nick Gerlach

4th Place – Kevin Herman

Here are some more photos from the event: