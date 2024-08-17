2024 Kenosha County Fair: Friday pedal tractor pull results and coverage (PHOTOS)

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull held Friday at the 2024 Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.
Ages 5&6
- 1st Place – Mykelti Frank
- 2nd Place – Logan Feivor
- 3rd Place – Heidi Cavanaugh
- 4th Place – Brynn Rossi
Ages 7&8
- 1st Place – Olin Wierzba
- 2nd Place – Penelope Tessema
- 3rd Place – Carson Myers
- 4th Place – Finley Mueller
Ages 9&10
- 1st Place – Elijah Fleishman
- 2nd Place – Dylan Moehrke
- 3rd Place – Eve Toedter
- 4th Place – Ashton Cooper
Ages 11&12
- 1st Place – Hank Wierzba
- 2nd Place – Elyn Wierzba
- 3rd Place – Cash Cooper
- 4th Place – Tyler Epping
13&Older
- 1st Place – Kenny Monson
- 2nd Place – Alex Gerlach
- 3rd Place – Nick Gerlach
- 4th Place – Kevin Herman
Here are some more photos from the event: