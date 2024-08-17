2024 Kenosha County Fair: Friday pedal tractor pull results and coverage (PHOTOS)

Aug 17th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull held Friday at the 2024 Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.

Ages 5&6

  • 1st Place – Mykelti Frank
  • 2nd Place – Logan Feivor
  • 3rd Place – Heidi Cavanaugh
  • 4th Place – Brynn Rossi

Ages 7&8

  • 1st Place – Olin Wierzba
  • 2nd Place – Penelope Tessema
  • 3rd Place – Carson Myers
  • 4th Place – Finley Mueller

Ages 9&10

  • 1st Place – Elijah Fleishman
  • 2nd Place – Dylan Moehrke
  • 3rd Place – Eve Toedter
  • 4th Place – Ashton Cooper

Ages 11&12

  • 1st Place – Hank Wierzba
  • 2nd Place – Elyn Wierzba
  • 3rd Place – Cash Cooper
  • 4th Place – Tyler Epping

13&Older

  • 1st Place – Kenny Monson
  • 2nd Place – Alex Gerlach
  • 3rd Place – Nick Gerlach
  • 4th Place – Kevin Herman

Here are some more photos from the event:

