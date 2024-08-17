2024 Kenosha County Fair: Beef show results

Here are the results of the Kenosha County beef show, which took place Thursday at the fairgrounds in WIlmot:
Grand Champion Steer: Brooklyn Schultz
Reserve Grand Champion Steer: Preston Jones
Supreme Champion Heifer: Hayes Weis
Champion Rate of Gain: Madeline Gillmore
Reserve Champion Rate of Gain: Jacob Herda
Showmanship
Champion: Preston Jones
Senior: Aiden Billingsley
Intermediate: Charlie Tenhagen
Junior: Cody Bauman
Breed Champions
Angus: Ryan Rossi
Hereford: Hailey Harpster
Shorthorn: Chase Lois
Simmental: Preston Jones
Maine-Anjou: Aiden Billingsley
Maintainer: Kole Daniels
English Crossbred: Madelyn Drissel
Exotic Crossbred: Brooklyn Schultz
Dairy Beef: Madeline Gillmore
Dairy Steer: Mary Gillmore
Any Other Breed: Alison Kaskin