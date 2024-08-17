2024 Kenosha County Fair: Beef show results

Here are the results of the Kenosha County beef show, which took place Thursday at the fairgrounds in WIlmot:

Grand Champion Steer: Brooklyn Schultz

Reserve Grand Champion Steer: Preston Jones

Supreme Champion Heifer: Hayes Weis

Champion Rate of Gain: Madeline Gillmore

Reserve Champion Rate of Gain: Jacob Herda

Showmanship

Champion: Preston Jones

Senior: Aiden Billingsley

Intermediate: Charlie Tenhagen

Junior: Cody Bauman

Breed Champions

Angus: Ryan Rossi

Hereford: Hailey Harpster

Shorthorn: Chase Lois

Simmental: Preston Jones

Maine-Anjou: Aiden Billingsley

Maintainer: Kole Daniels

English Crossbred: Madelyn Drissel

Exotic Crossbred: Brooklyn Schultz

Dairy Beef: Madeline Gillmore

Dairy Steer: Mary Gillmore

Any Other Breed: Alison Kaskin

Here are our photos from the show.