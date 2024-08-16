2024 Kenosha County Fair: Friday’s schedule for the fair

Here is the schedule for Friday at the Kenosha County Fair:

Hours 8 a.m.-Midnight

Midway Open Noon – 11 p.m.; Wristband Specials: noon-5 p.m. $25.00 or noon-11 p.m. $30.00

8 a.m. Junior Fair Horse & Pony Show – Horse Show Ring

8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Rabbit Show followed by Open Class Rabbit Show – north of Rabbit Building

8:30 a.m. Open Class Dairy show followed by Junior Fair Dairy Show

9:30 a.m. Children’s Parade Registration Begins – Outside Fair Office (ages 14 and under) Register by 10:15 a.m.

10 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull Registration – (ages 5 – 12 and 13 – 16) north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings

10:30 a.m. Children’s Parade Begins

11 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 13 – 16) – north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings

11:30 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 5 – 12) – north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings

1 p.m. Open Class Flower Arrangements, Natural Sciences, Cheese, and Charcuterie board judging – Open Class Building

3 p.m. Junior Goat Fun Classes – Show & Sale Arena

4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Unit Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn

5 p.m. 4-H Fish Casting Contest at Fish Pond

6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Unit Demonstration – south of Poultry Building

6:30 p.m. Hay Bale Throwing Contest – Show & Sale Arena (all ages)

7 p.m. PI Motorsports Truck and Tractor Pull, w/ Combine Demolition Derby Finale & Fireworks – Grandstands

Creekside Stage: 2 p.m. Conviction; 8:30 p.m. The Glam Band.