2024 Kenosha County Fair: Dairy show coverage (PHOTOS)

The Kenosha County Fair Dairy show took place Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
We expect to have results from the judging later. Check back!
Meanwhile, here are some photos from the show:
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Kenosha County Fair Dairy show took place Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
We expect to have results from the judging later. Check back!
Meanwhile, here are some photos from the show:
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress