2024 Kenosha County Fair: Dairy show coverage (PHOTOS)

Aug 16th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Kenosha County Fair Dairy show took place Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

We expect to have results from the judging later. Check back!

Meanwhile, here are some photos from the show:

Mary Gillmore was named Outstanding Dairy Project Member
