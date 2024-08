Kyle Edmunds won the dairy futurity show with his dinosaur theme.

The Kenosha County Fair Dairy futurity show took place Friday afternoon at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

This event features youngsters too young to participate in the regular dairy show. They dress up themselves and a calf in a theme that promotes dairy. It’s pretty cute.

Kyle Edmonds was selected as this year’s dairy futurity winner with a dinosaur theme.

The contest was judged by representatives of Culver’s on Highway 142.

Here are photos of the rest of the contestants:

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman handed our dairy-promotional fans before the futurity show.