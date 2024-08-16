2024 Kenosha County Fair: Children’s Parade coverage

The traditional Children’s Parade took place Friday morning at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.
Entrants are grouped by categories pertaining to their costumes. Prizes are awarded and everyone gets a goody bag.
Here are some more photos:
