2024 Kenosha County Fair: Thursday’s schedule for the fair

Here is the schedule for Thursday at the Kenosha County Fair:

Hours 8 a.m.-Midnight

Midway Open 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM; Wristband Special 1:00 PM- 10:00 PM – $30.

8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Poultry Show – east of Poultry Building

9 a.m. Open Class Foods Judging – Open Class Building

9:30 a.m. Open beef followed by Junior Fair Beef Show – Show & Sale Arena

10 a.m, Scavenger Hunt – get a clue sheet at the ticket gates turn in sheets by 5:00 PM in Marketplace Building

10 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull Registration – north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings (ages 5 – 12)

Noon -2 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Bear Cat Vehicle & TRT Gear on display – south of Poultry Barn

2 p.m. Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship – east of Poultry Building

3 p.m. Open Class Poultry Show – east of Poultry Building

3:30 p.m. Junior & Open Class Goat Show – Show & Sale Arena

5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade – begins at Antique Machinery Display and continues through Grandstand area

6 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull followed by Combine Demolition Derby – Grandstands

Creekside Stage: 2 p.m. Flat Creek Highway. 8:30 p.m. Bootjack Road