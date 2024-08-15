2024 Kenosha County Fair: Thursday pedal tractor pull results

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull held Thursday at the 2024 Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.
Ages 5&6
- 1st Place – Brynn Rossi
- 2nd Place – Logan Feivor
- 3rd Place – Finn Monson
- 4th Place – Lily Ciesielski
Ages 7&8
- 1st Place – Thomas Rossi
- 2nd Place – Emil Burgess
- 3rd Place – Isabella Rodrigues
- 4th Place – Emmalynn Peterson
Ages 9&10
- 1st Place – Elijah Fleishman
- 2nd Place – Veda Monson
- 3rd Place – Ali Fox
- 4th Place – Alivia Amaya
Ages 11&12
- 1st Place – Kaylee Stoll
- 2nd Place – Ellie Monson
- 3rd Place – Owen Glas
- 4th Place – Connor Rodriguez