2024 Kenosha County Fair: Thursday pedal tractor pull results

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull held Thursday at the 2024 Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.

Ages 5&6

1st Place – Brynn Rossi

2nd Place – Logan Feivor

3rd Place – Finn Monson

4th Place – Lily Ciesielski

Ages 7&8

1st Place – Thomas Rossi

2nd Place – Emil Burgess

3rd Place – Isabella Rodrigues

4th Place – Emmalynn Peterson

Ages 9&10

1st Place – Elijah Fleishman

2nd Place – Veda Monson

3rd Place – Ali Fox

4th Place – Alivia Amaya

Ages 11&12

1st Place – Kaylee Stoll

2nd Place – Ellie Monson

3rd Place – Owen Glas

4th Place – Connor Rodriguez