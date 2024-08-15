2024 Kenosha County Fair: Thursday pedal tractor pull results

Aug 15th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull held Thursday at the 2024 Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.

Ages 5&6

  • 1st Place – Brynn Rossi
  • 2nd Place – Logan Feivor
  • 3rd Place – Finn Monson
  • 4th Place – Lily Ciesielski

Ages 7&8

  • 1st Place – Thomas Rossi
  • 2nd Place – Emil Burgess
  • 3rd Place – Isabella Rodrigues
  • 4th Place – Emmalynn Peterson

Ages 9&10

  • 1st Place – Elijah Fleishman
  • 2nd Place – Veda Monson
  • 3rd Place – Ali Fox
  • 4th Place – Alivia Amaya

Ages 11&12

  • 1st Place – Kaylee Stoll
  • 2nd Place – Ellie Monson
  • 3rd Place – Owen Glas
  • 4th Place – Connor Rodriguez

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives