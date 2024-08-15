2024 Kenosha County Fair: Swine show results

Here are the results of the 2024 Kenosha County Fair Swine show:

Grand Champion market hog: Brooke Mason

Reserve Champion market hog: Jace Schultz

Senior Showman: Abigail Sweatman

Intermediate Showman: Kinzie Daniels

Junior Showman: Nathan Krucek

Beginner Showman: Grant Vrchota

Champion Duroc: Molly Schwertfeger

Champion Berkshire: Avalynn Elfering

Champion Spot: Elizabeth Hoffman

Champion Hampshire: Blake Elfering

Champion Yorkshire: John Krucek

Champion All Other Breeds: Brookelyn Elfering

Champion Crossbred: Brook Mason

Here are our photos from the show.