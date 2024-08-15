2024 Kenosha County Fair: Swine show results

Here are the results of the 2024 Kenosha County Fair Swine show:
Grand Champion market hog: Brooke Mason
Reserve Champion market hog: Jace Schultz
Senior Showman: Abigail Sweatman
Intermediate Showman: Kinzie Daniels
Junior Showman: Nathan Krucek
Beginner Showman: Grant Vrchota
Champion Duroc: Molly Schwertfeger
Champion Berkshire: Avalynn Elfering
Champion Spot: Elizabeth Hoffman
Champion Hampshire: Blake Elfering
Champion Yorkshire: John Krucek
Champion All Other Breeds: Brookelyn Elfering
Champion Crossbred: Brook Mason