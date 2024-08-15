2024 Kenosha County Fair: Poultry show coverage (PHOTOS)

Aug 15th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Kenosha County Fair poultry show was held Thursday morning at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

We expect to have results of the judging later. Meanwhile, here are some more photos from the event:

