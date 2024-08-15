2024 Kenosha County Fair: Poultry show coverage (PHOTOS)

The Kenosha County Fair poultry show was held Thursday morning at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
We expect to have results of the judging later. Meanwhile, here are some more photos from the event:
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Kenosha County Fair poultry show was held Thursday morning at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
We expect to have results of the judging later. Meanwhile, here are some more photos from the event:
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress