Here are 2024 Kenosha County Fair merit award winners from judging that took place earlier this week at the fair:

Arts and Crafts

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Bluebird Mosaic

Joe Jonas Bristol Strivers Ukrainian Eggs

Addisyn Falk Salem Pioneers Stone decorated clay pot

Araya Zavacke Bristol Strivers Painted glass

Allie Hull Bristol Strivers Beach house from a kit

Charli Kulcsar Bristol Strivers Cactus painted vase

Lukas Gritten Salem Pioneers Firework painted pot

Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers Greenhouse from a kit

Araya Zavacke Bristol Strivers Seashell snowmen ornaments

Amelia Holt Salem Pioneers Pencil drawing

Araya Zavacke Bristol Strivers Ornament wreath

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Home Sweet Home wreath

Avery Holt Salem Pioneers Elephant ceramic

Jayden Greeno Bristol Strivers Hand written book

Rylee Haney Brighton Bombers Wood flower wreath

Jonah Pumelle Wheatland Willing Workers Colored pencil drawing

Katelynn Mizwicki Trail Blazers Original Poem ”One More Day”

Alexander Hannah Bristol Strivers Jewelry necklace

Austin Sullivan Salem Pioneers Recycled can tractor

Elizabeth Jones Paris Happy Workers Smores Tic Tac Toe

Crocheting

Nina Pelli Paris Happy Workers Crocheted vest

Plant and Soil Science

Levi Sheen Salem Pioneers 10 plant bundle of soybeans

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Sunflower

Teagan Andrews Trail Blazers Cherry tomatoes

Melanie Monson Wheatland Willing Workers Garlic

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Grapes

Flowers and House Plants

Bree Kuebker Brighton Bombers Bouquet of Flowers

Dog Project

Jaden Gussis Paris Happy Workers Dog project junior show

Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers Rally obedience

Emily Maxon Paris Happy Workers Rally obedience

Tess Ludeke Wheatland Willing Workers Obedience

Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers Agility jumper class

Abigail Soper Wheatland Willing Workers Dog agility beginner

Sewing and Quilting

Caleb Eibl Paris Happy Workers PJ pants

Teagan Andrews Trail Blazers Dress

Cambree Lois Wheatland Willing Workers Child’s top and shorts

Natalie Szpylman Salem Pioneers Riding shirt

Evelyn Van Straton Salem Pioneers Quilted piece

Fashion Explosion

Ellie Monson Wheatland Willing Workers PJs

Whisper Castillo Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Top

Scarlett Gallo Bristol Strivers PJs

Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers Top and Pants

Teagan Andrews Trail Blazers Swimsuit

Natalie Szpylman Salem Pioneers Dress

Shirley Daniels Memorial Award – Charli Kulcsar Bristol Strivers

Mabel Kessler Memorial Award – Teagan Andrews Trail Blazers

Southport Quilters Guild Awards

Whisper Castillo Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Quilted Patchwork

Alexandra Fleishman Salem Pioneers Applique

Evelyn Van Straton Salem Pioneers Machine Quilting

Emily Maxon Paris Happy Workers Self Designed Quilt

Elijah Fleishman Salem Pioneers Combination of quilting techniques

Aslynn Booth Paris Happy Workers Holiday theme quilt

Computers

Lukas Gritten Salem Pioneers Child Story Book

Photography

Evelyn Knaack Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Photo – Virgin Timbers

Chloe Fox Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Photo – Dreams

Bailey Griffin Bristol Strivers Photo – Dog in Bag

Austin Sullivan Salem Pioneers Photo – Monster Mash

Emily Mazon Paris Happy Workers Photo – Obsessed with Me

Chloe Swanson Trail Blazers Photo – Radiant Summer

Jadyn Eisenbraun Bristol Strivers Photo – Slide

Alexandra Fleishman Salem Pioneers Photo – Northern Lights

Evelyn Van Straton Salem Pioneers Photo – Winter Chill

Allie Hull Bristol Strivers Photo – Serene

Alizabeth Jones Paris Happy Workers Photo – Protect the Nest

Alizabeth Jones Paris Happy Workers Photo – Pretty in Pink

Ian Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Rise of Raven

Foods and Cake Decorating

Kari Peters Wheatland Willing Workers Yeast raised donuts

Jaden Ouwerkerk Salem Pioneers Cinnamon Rolls

Savannah Cooks Trail Blazers Genete Italian Wedding Cookies

Emily Maxon Paris Happy Workers Pineapple Upside down cookies

Georgia Redding Bristol Strivers Double crust apple pie

Evelyn Van Straton Salem Pioneers Sourdough discard sandwich bread

Courtney Cannon Salem Pioneers Cold pasta salad

Maryann Van Straton Salem Pioneers Chocolate Tres Leche Cake

Aidan Muse Bristol Strivers Blueberry Bavarian Cream Pie

Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers Tres Leche Cake

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Decorated Holiday cookies

Kolette Gillmore Bristol Strivers 6 cupcakes with the same design

Kaylee Stoll Salem Pioneers 6 cupcakes with the same design

Alexander Hannah Bristol Strivers Decorated cake

Woodworking

Owen Nicolai Paris Happy Workers Clock made of bullets

Various Departments

Caleb Cannon Salem Pioneers Metal box

Austin Sullivan Salem Pioneers Fishing Poster

Jaden Ouwerkerk Salem Pioneers Legos – Notre Dame

Cohen Winkle Wheatland Willing Workers Wild life display – deer skull

Ethan Koreck Bristol Strivers Medal work – Log bundler

Veda Monson Paris Happy Workers Horse safety poster

George Bender Bristol Strivers Bike safety poster

Ali Fox Paris Happy Workers Fishing scrapbook

Jadyn Eisenbraun Bristol Strivers 4-H Promotional Poster

Sierra McAlister Wheatland Willing Workers Wildlife Book

Archery

Kayla Korczyk Bristol StriversZoe Johnson Bristol Strivers

Lucas Goratowski Bristol Strivers

Rocketry

Senior Division

Seth Scheele Bristol Strivers Lowest overall score

Owen Niccoli Paris Happy Workers Closest to the target

Junior Division

Josh Ellis Bristol Striver Closest to target

Kaylee Stoll Salem Pioneers Lowest overall score

Kenosha County Junior Fair Judges Favorite Award 2024

Veda Monson Paris Happy Workers Horse Safety Poster

Cameron Cannon Salem Pioneers Metal Works – Forge spike made into a knife

Emily Maxon Paris Happy Workers Quilt – original design

Felicity Fleishman Salem Pioneers Decorative Stitchwork picture

Alexandra Fleischman Salem Pioneers Mosaic

Amelia Holt Salem Pioneers Mixed Media Drawing

Nina Pelli Paris Happy Workers Crochet sweater

Jadyn Eisenbraun Bristol Strivers Digital Hand drawing

Madison Knaack Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Photo – Off the Rails

Autumn Winkle Wheatland Willing Workers Photo – You Smell Delicious