2024 Kenosha County Fair: Goat show coverage

Aug 15th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Kenosha County Fair goat show was held Thursday afternoon in the show and sale arena at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

We expect to have results of the judging later. In the meantime, here are some more photos from the show:

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives