2024 Kenosha County Fair: Education Building champion results

Here are the 2024 Kenosha County Fair Education Building results:

Merits: Merits are given by the judge for the best project in that category, across the entire grade level throughout the county. These projects are what the judge believes are the best of that grade level.

Reserve Champion & Champion: Chosen from the merits in each grade level, the judge picks out the best and second-best project. The second-best project in the entire county for that grade level, is given the Reserve Champion ribbon. The best project in the county for that entire grade level is given Champion.

Overall Reserve Grand Champion and Overall Grand Champion: From the Reserve and Champion projects, the judge picks the best two projects in the barn. The second-best project is given Overall Reserve Grand Champion and the best project is given Overall Grand Champion.

School Exhibit Winner: Paris

All Saints• Ean Grzeszkiewicz – 4K Merit• Felicity Valle – 3rd grade Merit & grade Champion• Claire Schellinger – 3rd grade Merit & grade Reserve Champion• Phillip Waddle – 3rd grade Merit• Ricky Vorpagel – 4th grade Merit• Clara VonSteien – 5th grade Merit• Zoey Lois – 8th grade Merit

Brighton• Ella Pillatsch – 4K Merit• Kinzie Daniels – 8th grade Merit & grade Reserve Champion• Stevie Davis – 8th grade Merit• Eliana Zaletel – (2) 8th grade Merit

Riverview• Jayde Plummer – 4K Merit• Harper Saunders – 4K Merit• Savannah Thurston – 1st grade Merit• Dean Sielek – 2nd grade Merit• Craig Mors – 4th grade Merit• Adelyn Lindquist – (2) 5th grade Merit & grade Champion• Bobbe (Barbara?) Castillo – 6th grade Merit & grade Reserve Champion• Heaven Blumreich – 6th grade Merit• Avery Jones – 7th grade Merit• Aubrey Runge – (2) 7th grade Merit• Jillian Woods – 8th grade Merit• Amelia Holt – 8th grade Merit• Yvie Hills – 8th grade Merit

Randall• Logan Trovillion – 4K Merit & grade Reserve Champion• Tripp John – 1st grade Merit• S Dobbs – 1st grade Merit• Lewis Dinelli – 3rd grade Merit• Raegan Johnson – 6th grade Merit• Lylah Mortimer – (2) 6th grade • Olivia Bustos – 7th grade Merit• Katelynn Sutherland – (2) 8th grade Merit

Trevor-Wilmot• Matthew Trent – 4K Merit• Elliana Teodore – 4K Merit & grade Champion• Katelynn Kraus – 4K Merit• Levi Hafez – 5K Merit• Evelyn Mummer – 1st grade Merit• Charlotte Hubbard – (2) 1st grade Merit & grade Champion• Grayson Wasilevich – 1st grade Merit• Jackson Leonard – 2nd grade Merit• Mia Metcalf – 3rd grade Merit• Gabriel Fox – 4th grade Merit• Evelyn Tieman – 4th grade Merit• Kylie Puser – (2) 8th grade Merit• Autumn Goodman – 8th grade Merit• Makenna Cain – 8th grade Merit

Wheatland• Baylin Milas – 4K Merit• Theodore Augustyn – 4K Merit• Ali Samuel – 5K Merit• Ava Winter – 4th grade Merit• Jonah Dumelle – 4th grade Merit & grade Champion• Sawyer VonDommelen – 5th grade Merit & grade Reserve Champion• Scarlett Nelson – 7th grade Merit• Estrella Rodriguez-Fernandez – 7th grade Merit• Lyric Richardson – 7th grade Merit• Jules Bakker – 8th grade Merit

Westosha Head Start• Ava Nemec – 4K Merit

Paris• Verona Olsen – 5K Merit• Adalynn Fude – 5K Merit• Aubree Wassan – 5K Merit & grade Champion• Everly Kelley – (2) 5K Merit & grade Reserve Champion• Brynn Rossi – 5K Merit• Joelle Kirschner – 5K Merit• Sadie Nevolaski – 1st grade Merit• Rylie Feest – 1st grade Merit & grade Reserve Champion• Cooper Choby – 1st grade Merit• Blake Weis – 2nd grade Merit• Tessa Busch – 2nd grade Merit• Carson Meyers – 2nd grade Merit• Hadley Wampole – 2nd grade Merit & grade Champion• Easton Woltersdorf – 2nd grade Merit & grade Reserve Champion• Everett Griffiths – 3rd grade Merit• Ava Montemuno – 3rd grade Merit • Isabelle Lenefestey – 3rd grade Merit• Mia Seisay – 5th grade Merit • Ellie Thomas – 5th grade Merit• Mia Seisay – 5th grade Merit