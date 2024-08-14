Aug. 14, 2024 lake test results: Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach open to swimming; Lilly Lake under swim caution

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake is now open to swimming and Lilly Lake remains under a swim caution after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health Tuesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Tuesday that lifted the PHLA swim closure was 75 E.coli/100 mL.

The result from Tuesday that kept the swim caution in effect on Lilly Lake was 980 E.coli/100 mL. Lilly Lake was scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.