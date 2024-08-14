2024 Kenosha County Fair: Sheep Show coverage (PHOTOS)

Aug 14th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The 2024 Kenosha County Fair Sheep Show was held Wednesday afternoon at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

We expect to have results of the judging later. Check back.

Here are some more photos from the show:

