2024 Kenosha County Fair: Brooke Mason shows grand champion swine

The swine show was held at the 2024 Kenosha County Fair Wednesday morning.
The grand champion was shown by Brooke Mason.
The reserve champion was shown by Jace Schultz.
We will have more photos from the show. Check back.
Western Kenosha County's news source
The swine show was held at the 2024 Kenosha County Fair Wednesday morning.
The grand champion was shown by Brooke Mason.
The reserve champion was shown by Jace Schultz.
We will have more photos from the show. Check back.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress