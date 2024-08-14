2024 Kenosha County Fair: Brooke Mason shows grand champion swine

Aug 14th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The swine show was held at the 2024 Kenosha County Fair Wednesday morning.

The grand champion was shown by Brooke Mason.

The reserve champion was shown by Jace Schultz.

We will have more photos from the show. Check back.

