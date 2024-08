Randall, Twin Lakes and Wheatland voters had referendums on the ballot Tuesday asking for authority to exceed the state-imposed tax levy limit to fund improved emergency medical services.

Results as of 8:51 p.m. with what may be incomplete totals were:

Randall — Yes 433 (64.53%), No 238 (35.47%)

Twin Lakes — No 532 (51.65%), Yes 498 (48.35%)

Wheatland — Yes 445 (64.68%), No 243 (35.32%)