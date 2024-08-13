Fall Partisan Primary Election 2024: It’s Election Day

Western Kenosha County voters can cast ballots in the partisan primary election Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Salem Lakes will be using one polling place: Salem Lakes Village Hall.

Voters can find their polling place here.

The key Western Kenosha County aspect of this election are three referendums regarding funding for emergency medical services in Randall, Twin Lakes and Wheatland.

Here is the wording of the Randall referendum: “Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Randall for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2025, is limited to 0.856%, which results in a levy of $464,668. Shall the Town of Randall be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2025, for essential Emergency Medical Services by a total of 32.281%, which results in a levy of $614,668, and include the increase of $150,000 for fiscal years 2025-2029?”

Here is the wording of the Twin Lakes referendum: “Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Twin Lakes for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2025, is limited 1.577%, which results in a levy of $4,506,342. Shall the Village of Twin Lakes be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2025, for the

purpose of providing funding for four (4) emergency medical service positions, by a total of 11.682%, which results in a levy of $5,032,778, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $526,436 for each fiscal year going forward?”

Here is the wording of the Wheatland referendum: “Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Wheatland for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal years, 2025, is limited to .155 %, which results in a levy of $685,587. Shall the Town of Wheatland be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year 2025 for the

purpose of essential Emergency Medical Services by a total of 21.870%, which results in a levy of $835,857, and includes the increase of $150,000 for fiscal years 2025 through 2029?”

Most races that will be on Western Kenosha County ballots are uncontested, the exception being the Republican primary for US Senate.

Note: We will bring report results of the referendums. Check back — DH