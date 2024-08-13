Aug. 13, 2024 lake test results: Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach closed to swimming; Lilly Lake under swim caution

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake is closed to swimming and Lilly Lake is under a swim caution after testing by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Monday that prompted the closure and caution were:

PHLA – > 2419 E.coli/100 mL.

2419 E.coli/100 mL. Lily Lake – 770 E.coli/100 mL

Full Kenosha County Public Health test results (except where noted) for Western Kenosha County from Monday were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 10 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 172 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 49 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 99 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 10 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 3 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 10 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 6 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 12 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 10 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach >2419 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 7 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 770 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 28 E.coli/100mL.

Randall (reported by The District of Powers Lake ) — 0 E.coli/100mL.