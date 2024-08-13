Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting Aug. 14, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.

Agenda items include:

Change board meeting times from 6 p.m. for committee of the whole meetings and 7 p.m. for reglar meetings to 6:30 p.m. for both meetings.

Purchasing a new medium duty plow truck.

Skate park and pickle ball court.

Closed session to discuss fire and EMS contracts and discuss negotiations with other units of government concerning intergovernmental agreements.

The full agenda is available here.