Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting Aug. 14, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.
Agenda items include:
- Change board meeting times from 6 p.m. for committee of the whole meetings and 7 p.m. for reglar meetings to 6:30 p.m. for both meetings.
- Purchasing a new medium duty plow truck.
- Skate park and pickle ball court.
- Closed session to discuss fire and EMS contracts and discuss negotiations with other units of government concerning intergovernmental agreements.