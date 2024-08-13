Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting Aug. 14, 2024

Aug 13th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.

Agenda items include:

  • Change board meeting times from 6 p.m. for committee of the whole meetings and 7 p.m. for reglar meetings to 6:30 p.m. for both meetings.
  • Purchasing a new medium duty plow truck.
  • Skate park and pickle ball court.
  • Closed session to discuss fire and EMS contracts and discuss negotiations with other units of government concerning intergovernmental agreements.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Paddock Lake.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives