Saturday, from noon to 6 pm the Salem Lakes Park Commission hosted the first Salem Community Days. It was held at Salem Community Park, 9410 256th Ave. The event was free, with food from food trucks and beverages available for purchase. The event replaces Pumpkin Days.

Raffles

Face Painting

vendors of all sorts

Bingo for all ages

Balloon creations

Petting zoo that included lots of hungry goats, some sheep and a pig.

Pony rides

Salem Lakes Fire brought their new heavy rescue truck, an ambulance, and grass rig.

Live music with “The Gravity of Youth”