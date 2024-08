11:00 pm Twin Lakes Fire, Twin Lakes Rescue and Randall first responders were called to the 8500 block of 368th Ave for a person injured in a four-wheeler accident.

11:04 pm Wheatland Fire was requested to set up a landing zone for Flight For Life and Wheatland Grade School.

11:35 pm Flight on the ground.

Some units responded from the scene for a call at Wheatland Mobile Home Park.

12:07 am Flight For Life left with the patient.