Accident with injury

Aug 11th, 2024
by Earlene Frederick.

12:20 Bristol Fire and Rescue were dispatched for an accident with injury in the 20900 block of Hwy C. It is a three vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Rescue reports minor damage.

12:43 pm Bristol clearing the scene.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.
Tagged:

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives