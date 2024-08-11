12:20 Bristol Fire and Rescue were dispatched for an accident with injury in the 20900 block of Hwy C. It is a three vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.
Rescue reports minor damage.
12:43 pm Bristol clearing the scene.
Western Kenosha County's news source
12:20 Bristol Fire and Rescue were dispatched for an accident with injury in the 20900 block of Hwy C. It is a three vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.
Rescue reports minor damage.
12:43 pm Bristol clearing the scene.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Tagged: police/fire
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress