Accident

Aug 11th, 2024
by Earlene Frederick.

After 9 pm Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to a two vehicle accident 29200 block of Hwy AH. Bristol and Twin Lakes were toned out for additional rescue squads.

Kenosha Sheriff’s deputies had not yet decided whether MCAT should respond.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.
Tagged:

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives