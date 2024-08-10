UW-Whitewater Spring 2024 graduates with local ties announced

More than 1,500 students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement, held May 11, 2024, at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center.

The following local students earned degrees from UW-Whitewater:

Joseph Banish, Silver Lake, graduated with the following degree: Finance – BBA

Harmony Blaim, Bristol, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Kylie Brannon, of Trevor, graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA

Nathan Brewer, of Bristol, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Tyler Carver, of Trevor, graduated with the following degree: Management – BBA

Makayla Fedler, of Whitewater, graduated with the following degree: Theatre – BFA

Evan Hahn, of Twin Lakes, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Applied Arts and Sciences – BAAS

Elise Moran, of Silver Lake, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Matthew Quist, of Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: English – BA

Joey Rossi, of Bistol, graduated with the following degree: Business Analytics – BBA

Nicole Santos, of Bristol, graduated with the following degree: Counseling – MS

Peter Friske, of Burlington, graduated with the following degree: Music – B.A

The graduating class included nine international students, 102 military veterans and 200 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 187 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.