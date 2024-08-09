Megann Holst Spring 2024 graduate of Western Carolina University

Aug 9th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Megann Holst of Paddock Lake graduated on May 11 from Western Carolina University with honors, magna cum laude,.

Holst earned degrees in economics, computer information systems and data analytics.

