Aug. 9, 2024 lake test results: DeWitt Park beach closed; swim caution lifted at Musial Park

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake remains closed to swimming while a swim caution at Musial Park on Lake Elizabeth in Twin Lakes has been lifted after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health Thursday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Thursday’s result that prompted the continuation of the swimming closure at DeWitt Park beach was 1,986 E.coli/100 mL. The closure there will remain in effect through the weekend.

Thursday’s result that prompted the lifting of the caution at Musial Park was 152 E.coli/100 mL.