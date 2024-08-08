Randall town Chairperson Paula Soderman resigns; Supervisor Tim Gaffron selected as replacement

Randall town chairperson has resigned and has been replaced by Supervisor Tim Gaffron.

Soderman resigned in a letter to the Town Board as of Aug. 1. The Gaffron appointment was made at a special meeting of the Town Board Wednesday.

Part of Soderman’s communication was confidential, said town Clerk Callie Rucker, but the following portion was released:

It is with a heavy heart and much disappointment that I must announce my resignation from my role as Town of Randall Chairperson, effective immediately. After 17 years of service as a Plan Commissioner, a Supervisor, and Town Chair, this decision has been incredibly difficult. Due to an unexpected medical issue and at the insistence of my physician, I need to focus on my health and family at this time. I am grateful for the support I have received throughout my years of service and for the opportunity to contribute to the Town of Randall.

Soderman was first elected chairperson in 2023. Before that she was a town supervisor since 2020.

Gaffron will serve out the remainder of Soderman’s term, which ends in April 2025. He was first elected to the Town Board in 2022.

Gaffron’s appointment was approved with Supervisor George Bailitz voting no and Gaffron abstaining.