Local students graduate from Carthage College in Spring 2024

Aug 8th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

These following students with local connections graduated from Carthage College, completing their degree requirements in May 2024:

  • Trinity Alexander of Kenosha (53142) earned a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations and a Self-Designed Major
  • Colten Schultz of Bristol earned a Master of Science in Business in Design and Innovation
  • Madeline Persino of Bristol earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
  • Gianna Aiello of Salem earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Austin Mordja of Salem earned a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Accounting
  • Rylee Johnson of Trevor earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice

The college celebrated more than 600 graduates on its lakeshore campus in Kenosha May 17-19.

Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on the shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha.

