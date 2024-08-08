Aug. 8, 2024 lake test results: DeWitt Park beach closed; Musial Park under swim caution; caution lifted for Lance Park beach

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake is closed to swimming, Musial Park on Lake Elizabeth in Twin Lakes is under swim caution and a swim caution has been lifted at Lance Park on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health on Wednesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Wednesday that results in the closure at DeWitt Park was >2419 E.coli/100 mL.

The result from Wednesday that resulted in the caution at Musial Park was 461 E.coli/100 mL.

The above locations were scheduled to be resampled Thursday.

The result from Wednesday that resulted in the caution being lifted at Lance Park was 102 E.coli/100 mL.