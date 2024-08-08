2024 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Fair has daily demo from Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department

Aug 8th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.
From the 2019 Sheriff’s Dept. K9 demo at the fair. /westofthei.com file photo

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.con sponsor. — DH

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has a full program of demonstrations running each day of this year’s fair.

  • On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Mobile Command Unit, ATV and snowmobile will be on display all day.
  • On Thursday, the BearCat Vehicle and TRT Gear will be on display from noon to 2 p.m.
  • On Friday, the Sheriff’s Bomb Unit will be on site, with demonstrations at 4 and 6 p.m.
  • On Saturday, there will be live Taser demonstrations at 4 and 6 p.m. Yes, they are really going to tase people.
  • On Sunday, there will be a Sheriff’s K-9 demonstrations at 2 and 4 p.m.

The demos are south of the poultry building.

The Kenosha County Fair runs Aug. 14-18 this year.

