2024 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Fair has daily demo from Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department

From the 2019 Sheriff’s Dept. K9 demo at the fair. /westofthei.com file photo

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.con sponsor. — DH

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has a full program of demonstrations running each day of this year’s fair.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Mobile Command Unit, ATV and snowmobile will be on display all day.

On Thursday, the BearCat Vehicle and TRT Gear will be on display from noon to 2 p.m.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Bomb Unit will be on site, with demonstrations at 4 and 6 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be live Taser demonstrations at 4 and 6 p.m. Yes, they are really going to tase people.

On Sunday, there will be a Sheriff’s K-9 demonstrations at 2 and 4 p.m.

The demos are south of the poultry building.

The Kenosha County Fair runs Aug. 14-18 this year.