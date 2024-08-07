Cody R Bollendorf receives Doctor of Dental Surgery degree

Cody R Bollendorf, received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Detroit Mercy Dental School on May 10,
Bollendorf is a graduate of Westosha Central High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Western Kenosha County's news source
Cody R Bollendorf, received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Detroit Mercy Dental School on May 10,
Bollendorf is a graduate of Westosha Central High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress