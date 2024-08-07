Cody R Bollendorf receives Doctor of Dental Surgery degree

Aug 7th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Cody R Bollendorf, received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Detroit Mercy Dental School on May 10,

Bollendorf is a graduate of Westosha Central High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives