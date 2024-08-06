Water call

Aug 6th, 2024
by Earlene Frederick.

5:52 pm The Kenosha County Dive Team was called out with Kenosha Fire for a water call on Lake Michigan. After further investigation, all units were cleared. The dive team cleared at 6 pm.

