Shane Vacala is Spring 2024 graduate of University of Alabama

The University of Alabama has proven to provide an abundant return on investment for graduates, setting the stage for legendary careers while also creating priceless experiences and memories.

The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth to help prepare future generations through its educational, cultural and social experiences. UA is not only home to competitive academic programs, expert faculty and a beautiful campus, but it is also the place Where Legends Are Made.

Local graduates include: Shane Vacala of Twin Lakes, who received a Bachelor of Science in Education.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university.