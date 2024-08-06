Aug. 6, 2024 lake test results: DeWitt Park beach closed; Lance Park and Musial under swim cautions

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake is closed to swimming and Lance Park beach on Lake Mary and Musial Park on Lake Elizabeth in Twin Lakes are under swim cautions after testing by Kenosha County Public Health on Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Monday that prompted the closure was: DeWitt Park beach– >2419 E.coli/100 mL.

The result from Monday that prompted the cautions were: Lance Park – 299 E.coli/100 mL, Musial – 548 E.coli/100 mL.

All three locations are scheduled to be resampled Wednesday due to weather on Tuesday.