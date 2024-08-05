Salem Lakes Community Days is Aug. 10

Salem Lakes Community Days will take place Saturday Aug. 10, from noon to 6 p.m. at Salem Community Park.
The free entry event will include food trucks, beer, craft soda, bingo from noon to 3 p.m., vendor sale, raffles, kids activities and live entertainment.
The event was organized by the Salem Lakes Park Commission.
Live entertainment will be Gravity of Youth from 3 to 6 p.m. Bring a chair.
Kid activities will be free train rides 12 to 4 p.m., petting zoo and pony rides from noon to 2 p.m., Magic Dave from noon to 2 p.m. and face painting from noon to 6 p.m.
Salem Community Park is located on 256th Avenue.