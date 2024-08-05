2024 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Lots of racing at the Kenosha County Fair

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. This is a paid announcement. — DH

There’s a lot of racing at the Kenosha County Fair.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, the program will feature Racing Winged 604 Sprints, IMCA Modified, Street Stocks and Bandits. Gates open at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 6:45 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, the program will feature Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series Racing/Roger Iles Tribute. Racing starts at 6:45 p.m. An additional fee of $15 applies for ages 12 and older. 11 and under free.

This year’s Kenosha County Fair will take place from Aug. 14-18.