Some rain in the forecast

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

The rest of the week will be partly sunny and have highs in the 70s.