Mutual aid call

Kenosha Fire Department had responded Saturday morning for a fire at The Coffee Pot, 4914 7th Ave. A Kenosha landmark since the 1930’s, and a flourishing restaurant the last 20 years.

Early evening, Kenosha Fire was called back to the scene for smoke coming out of the roof. About 7 pm they requested mutual aid. Departments included Pleasant Prairie, Bristol, Somers, South Shore, and Paris.

A lot of effort was put into the roof.

Posted on the Coffee Pot Facebook page. Hey Folks. The fire that started earlier today at The Coffee Pot, was still lurking in the ceiling and restarted this evening. The diner side of The Coffee Pot appears to be a total loss. We will know more in the following days. Thank you for all the support – today, and for the last 20 years. We will know more as things unfold. No one was hurt. The fire is out now. Tomorrow is a new day.We will keep you posted. With Gratitude and Love,Janis & Julie