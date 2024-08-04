Accident on I-94

Aug 4th, 2024
by Earlene Frederick.

At 2:57am Pleasant Prairie, Bristol and Newport responded for a two vehicle accident in the 12100 block of southbound I-94. One car is on the median shoulder, one is on the outer shoulder.

