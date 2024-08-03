Local students make MSOE Spring 2024 Dean’s List

The following students were named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering Spring 2024 Dean’s List.

Erik Barron of Trevor who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Maxwell Matushek of Bristol who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Alexander Hyde of Twin Lakes who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in User Experience.

Connor Rutherford of Trevor who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Max Galton of Bristol who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.

Joshua Felske of Salem who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in BioMolecular Engineering.

Students taking undergraduate courses who have earned at least 12 credits in residence at MSOE, are in good academic standing, and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher are on the Dean’s List. Students on that list who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.” Students with a term GPA of 3.20 or higher, who are not on the Dean’s List, are on the Honors List.

