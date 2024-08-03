House fire

Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 5:53 am Saturday morning to a report of a house with siding on fire in the 100 block of South Cogswell in Silver Lake. . They found fire on the side of the house. They attacked the fire from outside the house and the inside. They determined that no one was home. At 6:15 the asked for a MABAS Box alarm to the box level. Departments responding to the incident were Bristol, Wheatland, Randall, Twin Lakes, Antioch, Paris, Kansasville, Lake Villa, City of Burlington, and Town of Burlington.

The Fire Investigation Task Force was on scene looking into the fire.