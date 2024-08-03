2024 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Combine crunching at the fair

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

Chances are sometime on TV or in person you’ve seen the spectacle of organized cars smashing together known as demolition derby.

But put a fair in an area where there’s still some agriculture going on, like Kenosha County, and unique events like combine demolition derby spring up.

Combine demolition derby takes the huge machines that farmers use to harvest corn, grains and soybeans and pits them against each other in the metal bending world of demolition derby. The results are one of a kind. Last combine in running order wins.

The Kenosha County Fair, which runs Aug. 14-18 this year, has two nights of combine demolition derby on Thursday and Friday evenings following the truck and tractor pull programs. There’s no extra admission for the combine demo derby, which takes place after the pull in the grandstand area of the Wilmot Raceway right on the fairgrounds.

Info on entering the combine demolition derby is available here.