Wilmot UHS custodian Nathan Hansen wins state cleaning challenge

From Wilmot Union High School:

Clean & healthy buildings appear to be a top priority for Wilmot Union High School custodian Nathan Hansen. Hansen won the individual challenge in the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials’ (WASBO) Cleaning Challenge at the WASBO Custodial & Maintenance Conference in Mukwonago on July 24.

The Cleaning Room Challenge — sponsored by GSF USA and created by the Mukwonago Area School District — challenged team members and individuals to plan for a nightly everyday cleaning of a school room while considering

anything that might be broken. The cleaning concerns ranged from cleaner bottles with no label to electrical coaxes not being intact. The score was based on the number of accurate answers called out in two minutes, and Hansen identified the most cleaning concerns of those who participated in the solo challenge. WASBO encourages districts to share this news on social media and to local news outlets.

WASBO’s Custodial & Maintenance Conference is held in several Wisconsin locations annually and features practical,

hands-on knowledge that school personnel can implement in their districts. Additional Custodial & Maintenance

Conferences were held in West Salem on June 26 and Verona on July 10. Learn more information at

wasbo.com/custodial.

WASBO provides professional development for school business staff, fosters a network of support, and advocates for funding …